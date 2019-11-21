Kim Galeaz shares tips for gluten-free eating during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you have celiac disease, gluten sensitivity or a wheat allergy, the holidays may seem challenging with so many wheat-based dishes taking center stage (stuffing, cakes, cookies, crackers, bread). But Registered Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains how you can enjoy all your favorites this holiday season with gluten-free products found at Kroger. From stuffing for that turkey, breakfast waffles, cheese and crackers and even decadent Carrot Cake, Kim shares four gluten-free recipes.

Kim’s Classic Stuffing (Gluten-Free)

10 cups cubed Kroger gluten-free bread, 7 grain or white, cut into cubes and toasted*

1 stick Kroger salted butter

2 ½ to 3 cups finely chopped white onion

1 ½ cups diced celery

3 teaspoons dried Private Selection parsley

2 teaspoons dried Private Selection thyme

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

¾ teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

3 large eggs

3 cups Kroger less-sodium chicken broth

*Toast Bread Cubes – Heat oven to 300°F. Cut bread slices into cubes (4 x 4 cut on each slice), so cubes are ¾-inch to 1-inch big. Divide cubes between two large rimmed baking sheets (18×13-inch) and spread out in single layer. Toast, stirring a couple times, until cubes are almost crispy, about 40 to 45 minutes. They will crisp more once cooled.

Heat oven to 350°F once toasted cubes are cooled. Coat a 9×13-inch glass Pyrex casserole dish with cooking spray. Over medium-low heat in a large skillet, melt stick of butter. Add onions and celery and cook slowly, stirring frequently, under tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add cooled bread cubes to a very large bowl, then add cooked onion and celery. In a separate medium-large bowl, whisk together all spices. Add eggs and chicken broth, whisking everything until completely combined. Pour this liquid mixture over bread/celery/onion mixture and toss lightly to coat all pieces. Place entire mixture into greased dish and cover loosely with foil. Bake 40 minutes, then remove foil and bake another 20 minutes, or until there’s no liquid surrounding bread cubes. Watch closely, as you don’t want to over-cook it or it’ll be too dry. Once it’s done, remove to wire rack and serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Pimento Bacon Cheese Spread

1 package (8 ounce) Kroger cream cheese, slightly softened

1 ¼ cups shredded Kroger extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1 ¼ cups shredded Kroger Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise (full-fat)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 jar (4 ounces) Kroger diced pimentos, drained*

½ to ¾ cup chopped or crumbled bacon

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper; blend until combined. Add shredded cheeses, bacon and diced pimentos and mix until blended. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to enjoy. Serve with favorite crackers/bread (or gluten-free crackers and bread). Makes about 3 cups spread/dip. *Add a little more pimento if desired, and adjust seasonings and mayonnaise to taste and texture preference.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Kim’s Gluten Free Corn Waffles

1 cup regular Kroger yellow cornmeal (or whole-grain stone ground cornmeal)*

1 ¼ cups Gluten-Free One-To-One flour mix (Kim loves Krusteaz, Bob’s Red Mill and King Arthur)

3 tablespoons sugar

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup Kroger corn oil

1 ¾ cups buttermilk (full-fat whole)

2 large eggs

In a large bowl, whisk cornmeal, gluten-free flour mix, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk corn oil, buttermilk and eggs until thoroughly blended. Pour liquid mixture in center of dry mixture and stir with wooden spoon just until all ingredients are moistened. Using a preheated Belgian waffle maker and following manufacturer’s directions for amount, add batter to waffle grid. Close and bake recommended time until waffles are thoroughly done and slightly browned. Enjoy waffles immediately with favorite toppings.

(*Celiac patients and those extremely sensitive to any traces of gluten in a naturally gluten-free product such as cornmeal: buy a dedicated gluten-free cornmeal.

Makes about 5 to 6 large Belgian waffles (each waffle about 6 ½ inches diameter)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Kim’s Gluten Free Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Carrot Cake

1 ½ cups Kroger vegetable oil

2 cups Kroger white granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

3 ½ teaspoons ground Saigon cinnamon

½ teaspoon Private Selection ground ginger

¼ teaspoon Kroger ground cloves

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups Gluten-Free One-To-One Flour Mix (Kim loves King Arthur variety in this cake)

3 ½ cups loosely packed, peeled and shredded carrots*

1 ½ cups Kroger or Simple Truth chopped walnuts, toasted

Cream Cheese Icing

2 packages (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 bag (2 pound bag) powdered sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease two 9-inch cake pans with shortening. Sprinkle a little gluten-free flour on bottoms and work it around sides. Tap out excess flour. Set aside.

In a large bowl with electric mixer and paddle, beat oil, sugar, salt, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and baking soda. Add flour incrementally, beating lightly until blended. Once flour is incorporated, add the shredded carrots and toasted walnuts. Stir just until blended. Avoid over-mixing. Pour into the two prepared cake pans. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean or with just a very few slightly moist crumbs on it. Remove to cooling racks. Cool in pan for about 10 minutes, then remove from pans and allow to completely cool before icing.

While cake cools, make cream cheese icing. Add cream cheese and butter to bowl of electric mixer and beat until thoroughly smooth and combined. Add powdered sugar, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and stir until blended.

Once the layers are cooled, place one on a plate/pedestal stand and frost top. Add second layer and frost the top of that layer and the sides, using as much or little of the cream cheese icing as you’d like. Kim always has about a cup of icing leftover. Refrigerate leftover icing in a tightly covered container and store Entire Cake in refrigerator. Let it temp out slightly about a half hour before cutting and serving.

*Kim finds the best shredded carrot texture by putting them in food processor with shredding plate, or using a stand shredder.

Makes about 10 to 14 servings, depending on your slice cut.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD