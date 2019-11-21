Ohio woman gets 7 years in wrong-way highway crash that killed Richmond man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly wrong-way interstate crash in eastern Indiana has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

A Henry County judge sentenced 56-year-old Phaedra Winters of Huber Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday in the August 2018 crash that killed 19-year-old Chase Thomas.

The Richmond, Indiana, man died when Winters, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70, collided head-on with his vehicle.

Winters pleaded guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more.

The Palladium-Item reports Thomas’ mother is unhappy with Winters’ sentence, saying “it makes no sense” that people serve longer prison sentences for drug convictions than “for taking a life.”

Jennifer Thomas says Indiana’s legislature needs to increase penalties for causing a death.

