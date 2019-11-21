× Our warmup will be short lived; several rounds of wet weather

A wet and windy Thursday. Light rain has been tracking across the state and off/on rain showers will linger into the late evening. Winds have picked up and some areas in central Indiana have reported gusts up to 40 mph.

These warmer temperatures the past couple days have dropped our rank as the 2nd coldest November on record, to-date, down to number 3. However, we still have more below average days mixed into the extended forecast. While I believe it is unlikely we will rise back up in the ranks, we will have to wait and see what the end of the month brings.

The rain and wind ease late this evening but it will remain damp tonight. A warm front moving through has brought us the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since November 10th. We went 9 straight days with temperatures below average. We broke that streak on Wednesday and are even warmer today. Highs today have already risen above the 50-degree mark for many of us. This warmth is short lived as a cold front will sweep through tonight, bringing a swift end to the “warmup.”

Another round of rain builds back into central Indiana Friday morning. This will mainly impact areas south of I-70. We dry out be late Friday morning and will likely bring sunshine back into the afternoon.

Dry weather doesn’t last long as an upper level low passes overhead this weekend and brings us chances for rain, freezing rain and snow by Saturday afternoon. Some accumulations are possible but the location and amounts still carry a lot of uncertainly. We will bring you updates as new data comes in this evening.