Search underway in northeast Marion County for missing woman

Posted 4:04 AM, November 21, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities from Indianapolis and Lawrence are conducting an intense, coordinated search for Karen Glass, 75, who has dementia, and was reported missing about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Glass was reportedly last seen wearing cream-colored pajamas near E. 79th St.

According to search personnel, Glass was apparently in or near 79th St. when she was nearly struck by a motorist. The driver called 9-1-1 to alert authorities. Glass reportedly darted across the road into a nearby housing addition, where teams have been conducting radiating searches for several hours.

The full-on search includes drones, ground teams, dogs and a helicopter.

Anyone who sees Karen Glass is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 and to keep eyes on her until first responders arrive.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.