× Search underway in northeast Marion County for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities from Indianapolis and Lawrence are conducting an intense, coordinated search for Karen Glass, 75, who has dementia, and was reported missing about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Glass was reportedly last seen wearing cream-colored pajamas near E. 79th St.

According to search personnel, Glass was apparently in or near 79th St. when she was nearly struck by a motorist. The driver called 9-1-1 to alert authorities. Glass reportedly darted across the road into a nearby housing addition, where teams have been conducting radiating searches for several hours.

The full-on search includes drones, ground teams, dogs and a helicopter.

Anyone who sees Karen Glass is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 and to keep eyes on her until first responders arrive.