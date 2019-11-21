× Timeline for scattered showers, strong winds and mild temperatures

A storm system is going to travel northeast over the Great Lakes this Thursday. At 5 AM, a warm front is located west of central Indiana. The boundary will lift northeast over the state this morning, which will bring scattered showers to the area. Southwesterly winds are going to pick up in speed late in the morning and help temperatures drive up into the mid-50s this afternoon! Highs will likely rise above average for the first time in 10 days. The average high for the date is 49°.

The wet and windy conditions will continue through the afternoon with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. A cold front is going to sweep over the state this evening, which will result in a wind shift tonight. Northwest winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s early Friday morning. There could be a lingering shower over southern Indiana early in the day, but the system will quickly depart and skies will become partly sunny. Highs will dip back down below average Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Parts of central Indiana will have another taste of winter this Saturday when another wave of precipitation arrives. Most of the activity should arrive Saturday afternoon and the system could bring minor snow accumulation for the northern half of the state. Totals near downtown Indy appear low for now with more rain mixing in the snow showers. Air temperatures will be a large factor in how much rain versus snow will fall from this wave. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as new forecast models become available. Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes and Meteorologist Krista McEnany will have the latest on FOX59 this evening.