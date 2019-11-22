A sloppy snow Saturday, starts as rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was nice to have sunshine to open the weekend but changes are getting underway late Friday night.

The clear skies are giving way to increasing clouds before midnight as rain and snow gather to our southwest. Dry conditions will hold through the night but rain spreads north shortly after sunrise in southern Indiana.

RAIN TO SNOW

Late Friday there is still some debate as to how quickly rain changes to snow but it is clear that there will be a transition early afternoon. At this time, rain will mix with wet snow around noon and change to a heavy wet snow at times by mid-afternoon.

This is an upper-air low and it will create its own cold air, producing a period of wet snow. It may be heavy briefly and some accumulation is possible. A slushy 1" snow accumulation could occur with locally 2" under the heavier snow bursts before ending before 10 pm. Snowfall and conditions will vary widely and again, higher end accumulation will be localized.