Blue Crew fire truck takes 100 laps around Monument Circle for NFL anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts Blue Crew turned Monument Circle into the Indy 100 before the Colts game against the Texans Thursday night.

They took their famous blue fire truck for a spin, completing 100 laps for the 100-year anniversary of the NFL. When Marvin Harrison and Peyton Manning hooked up for their 84th touchdown pass they pulled a similar stunt. That time they did 84 laps.

“Glad I'm not going around 100 times," laughed Blue Crew stalwart Randy Collins who drove the 84 laps.

It took them 1:36:12:59 to finish the journey. The Blue Crew ran a contest for whoever could guess the closest time of completion. The first place prize was a Peyton Manning signed football, and the second place was a Quenton Nelson signed football.

“I also have my map in case I get lost," joked Perry Fiscus who was behind the wheel Thursday night. "I got my map right here to tell me where to go.” The map was a binder, and inside was a white piece of paper with a curved arrow on it.

If you think you had the best guess, the winners will be announced on the Blue Crew website.