Carson Steele wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congrats to Center Grove junior Carson Steele for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 15.

Steele took a 4th and 1 carry through the Warren Central defense, carrying a Warrior defender into the end zone for a touchdown in the Trojans' 28-14 win in 6A Regionals.