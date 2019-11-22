× Grant County crash injuries off-duty Marion police officer

MARION, Ind. — A Marion off-duty police officer was injured in a crash Friday, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

Around 12:15 p.m. officers with ISP and the Marion Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Baldwin Ave. near Spencer Ave.

According to police, Kent Wilson, 48, of Marion man was found injured.

Wilson is a Marion Police officer who was off-duty at the time of the crash, ISP said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Wilson was driving his 2006 Dodge pickup truck southbound on Baldwin Ave. and left the west side of the road for an undetermined reason.

According to police, the pickup truck struck a utility pole and came to rest on its side.

Wilson was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Ft. Wayne, suffering from unknown injuries.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but neither alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as being a factor.