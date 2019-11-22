× Hired or Fired: Lindy tries a turn as a handywoman

INDIANAPOLIS — Hired or Fired week continues. Scott and Jim got hired as a rug wash technician and Indy Eleven keeper.

It is up up to Lindy to keep the streak going!

Does she have the tools to nail it as a handywoman?

Lindy teamed up with professional handyman Rafael Pena. He was working on renovating a home in Speedway.

He gave Lindy a few tasks like installing cabinets and putting in new flooring. Lindy soon learned the job is a lot harder than it looks!

“People watch tv shows and say ‘I can do that, oh yeah.’ TV shows give you little cuts of things,” explained Pena. “They really don’t show you the big details that every contractor has to go through to make something look perfect.”

Watch the video to see if Lindy got hired or fired at the end of the day!