× Knightstown police chief resumes duties after city placed him on paid leave

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – Knightstown Police Chief Chris Newkirk is back on the job!

The town council placed Newkirk on paid administrative leave last month because of a supposed medical condition. But he didn’t want to be placed on leave. In fact, he didn’t even know it was happening until he showed up at the station and they were changing the locks.

At the time, Council Member Landon Dean told us he would love to explain why they placed him on leave, but town attorney Greg Morelock advised the council against it.

Newkirk says his health has been fine. He said he beat cancer twice and survived a heart attack, but he is well enough to work right now.

So for the past month, he has been picking up trash on the side of the road because he thought it was unfair for him to earn taxpayers’ money while off work.

Last night, the board voted to reinstate him.

We are working to learn more about that decision.