Rainfall departs early Friday; more rain and snow showers move in Saturday

Scattered rain showers are still falling over the southern half of the state this Friday at 5AM. However, the rain is going to quickly depart by the morning rush hour with most of the activity moving out around 7 to 8 AM. Now that the cold front is southeast of Indianapolis, temperatures are going to be a much cooler this morning and afternoon. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s early in the day with highs struggling to rise into the mid-40s. Some sunshine will break through the cloud cover this afternoon, so sunglasses will be needed during your drive home from work!

The Indy Fuel have a game this evening. Game starts when the puck drops at 7:35 PM! Whether you’re going to the game or have plans this evening, skies will become clearer with drier conditions building into the state. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s in the at the start of the game, then bottom out near 30° early Saturday morning.

The break from rain and snow is going to be short-lived as another system arrives by Saturday afternoon. At first the precipitation will fall as rain, then it will turn to snow late in the afternoon and evening. Light, slushy snow accumulations will be possible, mainly north of Indianapolis. Around 2-2.5” of snow could stick to grassy surfaces in the northeast zone of central Indiana. Any icy conditions that develop from the system will occur overnight as temperatures drop below freezing. The second half of the weekend will be quieter as highs rebound back into the mid-40s. Stay tuned for more updates!