Save money while fulfilling your need for speed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - We are still half a year away from the greatest spectacle in racing, but if you don’t feel like waiting, there's another way for you to fulfill your need for speed. K1 Speed in Fishers is part of the largest indoor kart racing operator in America.

According to the operators, the track features long straights, superb overtaking opportunities with plenty of twists, and turns to challenge the most seasoned go-kart driver.

They have carts for adults and juniors with a 48-inch height requirement—age doesn’t matter. They also provide helmets or you can bring your own DOT-approved one. Unlike most races, in which the winner is determined by the first person over the finish line, they have a structured “Arrive and Drive” races. The winner is determined by the lap time but most people go simply for the entertainment.

“These karts have incredible torque and speed because they are electric, it feels like you're flying because you're so low to the ground, you have that low center of gravity, it's a blast,” said David Royce, GM K1 Speed in Fishers.

K1 Speed is located in a big building in Fishers. The address is 9998 E 121st Street. The cost for a single face is under $23 for 12 laps. You can race for less if you have an annual pass. If you purchase a $50 gift card, they give you $10 to spend at K1. The facility has two meeting rooms, arcade games, air hockey, along with food and beverages to keep you fueled before racing.

“Also, from now until November 30th, if you bring your ticket stub or digital stub from the racing movie Ford versus Ferrari, we're offering a $5 off promotion so you can come in and release that need for speed,” said Royce.

And even though it’s all about racing and having fun, safety is also a key component. Vehicles are well maintained, along with all the necessary equipment. The karts can reach speeds of 45 miles per hour so they won’t just set you free to go crazy if you haven’t raced much before.

“The carts are fast, and they're not bumper cars so for safety, drivers operate on what's called earned speed. If you drive a proper racing line, stay off other drivers, you'll experience that 45 mile per hour rush by the end of the race,” said Royce.

The operators can electronically control your speed from a distance if needed. Once you're good enough and safe enough, you're good to go fast. Another way to stretch your dollar is the upcoming Black Friday special of 50 percent off apparel. You can also book time or the place for groups such as birthday parties, work outings, bachelor parties and team-building exercises.

They are open daily, but hours vary a bit and so can wait times. Saturday is generally their busiest time.