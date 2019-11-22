Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 22

Posted 11:42 PM, November 22, 2019, by

Western Boone's Connor Hole and Carmel's Dylan Downing (WXIN November 22, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught on Semi State night across Central Indiana, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WESTERN BOONE’S CONNOR HOLE

Data pix.

Western Boone opens up the bag of tricks on a reverse-toss-back-to-the-quarterback flea-flicker that connects for a long gain. Connor Hole started the play on the pitch and finished on the reception in the Stars` Semi State win over Triton Central.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL'S DYLAN DOWNING

Data pix.

Carmel running back Dylan Downing takes the pitch, evades a few tacklers, then outruns the Merrillville defense for a long touchdown scamper in the Greyhounds` Semi State win over the Pirates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.