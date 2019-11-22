× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught on Semi State night across Central Indiana, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: WESTERN BOONE’S CONNOR HOLE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Western Boone opens up the bag of tricks on a reverse-toss-back-to-the-quarterback flea-flicker that connects for a long gain. Connor Hole started the play on the pitch and finished on the reception in the Stars` Semi State win over Triton Central.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL'S DYLAN DOWNING

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmel running back Dylan Downing takes the pitch, evades a few tacklers, then outruns the Merrillville defense for a long touchdown scamper in the Greyhounds` Semi State win over the Pirates.