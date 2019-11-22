× State trooper saves woman from submerged vehicle

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A state trooper pulled a woman to safety after she crashed into a body of water.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 3 PM Friday on State Road 11 near County Road 800 East in Jackson County.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles was helping another officer on I-65 reconstructing an old crash when he heard of an accident with possible injuries. Dispatch said a vehicle was in the water and a woman was trapped inside.

When Wheeles arrived at the scene, he found the car partially submerged in the water, sinking. He dove in the water to rescue the driver, Megan Fleetwood. Using a hammer from someone at the scene, Wheeles busted open the back window, pulling Fleetwood to safety.

Wheeles suffered injuries to his hand and arm while rescuing Fleetwood. He and Fleetwood were transported to a medical center in Seymour for treatment.