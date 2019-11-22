Tracking a cool weekend and wintry weather chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After another damp start to the day, skies are clearing and we were able to squeeze some sunshine into central Indiana to finish of the work week. The cold front has swept well to the east and we're left with cool but dry conditions this evening. Temperatures had fallen about 10 to 15-degrees cooler from where they were Thursday afternoon.

Clouds continue to decrease this evening and you'll have a nice shot to see the International Space Station fly overhead. It will appear high in the SW sky at 6:37 PM and depart ENE. It will look like a bright, quick moving star. The space station is traveling at a speed of more than 17,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes.

Clouds increase again Saturday morning, ahead of our next round of wet weather. Scattered showers move in by late morning. The rain peaks early Saturday afternoon and we could see it mix in with some snowflakes before ending Saturday evening. A few pockets of heavy wet snow are possible. Those that do see the full transition from rain to snow showers could see some light accumulations, with localized higher amounts.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with dry conditions and more seasonal temperatures.

Our next weather maker comes Tuesday into Wednesday and will bring us rain, a few t-storms and the chance for a change over to some wet snowflakes before it finally clears Wednesday morning.