Haarms, Proctor guide Boilers to 81-49 win over Jacksonville State

Posted 10:26 PM, November 23, 2019, by

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Matt Haarms notched his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Jahaad Proctor chipped in with 14 points as Purdue dominated Jacksonville State 81-49, Saturday evening at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (3-2) had their best shooting performance of the season so far, going 31-for-56 (55%) from the field and 8-for-20 (40%) beyond the three-point line. They built a 25-point lead at halftime and continued on to outscore the Gamecocks (1-3) by seven in the final 20 minutes.

Next time on the court, the Gold and Black will host No. 21 VCU at Mackey Arena Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.