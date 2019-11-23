× Haarms, Proctor guide Boilers to 81-49 win over Jacksonville State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Matt Haarms notched his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Jahaad Proctor chipped in with 14 points as Purdue dominated Jacksonville State 81-49, Saturday evening at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (3-2) had their best shooting performance of the season so far, going 31-for-56 (55%) from the field and 8-for-20 (40%) beyond the three-point line. They built a 25-point lead at halftime and continued on to outscore the Gamecocks (1-3) by seven in the final 20 minutes.

Next time on the court, the Gold and Black will host No. 21 VCU at Mackey Arena Friday at 9:30 p.m.