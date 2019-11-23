× Heavy frost Saturday morning; timeline for the wintry mix

Heavy frost has formed on grass and vehicles this Saturday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing around central Indiana. Skies are becoming mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching system. We’re going to have a taste of winter today, especially this afternoon as rain turns to a wet snow late in the day. Temperatures are going to stay mainly in the 30s due to the wintry precipitation and cloud cover, falling nearly 10 degrees below average for November 23.

Snow accumulation is minimal at best for much of central Indiana. There is a zone east and northeast of downtown Indianapolis that could have some snow stick to the ground. Forecast models are hinting that a snow band could develop near the Indiana-Ohio border. Most totals will stay below the 1” mark around the area. However, around inch could fall over east-central Indiana. Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out.

Most of the activity is going to exit by 9-10 PM as skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Lows are going to dip down into the mid to upper 20s tonight, which may result in the moisture at the surface to refreeze. Slick spots are possible tonight and early Sunday, so it is important to use caution if you plan to travel!

Big improvements are expected as we head into Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be more seasonal and should reach into the mid-40s. We will also end the weekend on a dry note with a partly sunny sky.