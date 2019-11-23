× Multiple people hurt after bar brawl turns into shootout in northwestern Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. — Three people were shot and several others were injured after a bar fight broke out into a shootout early Saturday morning.

The Portage Police Department said the fight started around 1:45 Saturday morning at the Sunset Bar in Portage, Ind. Between 20 and 30 people took part in the fight, during which tables were flipped over and bar stools were thrown.

While police do not know what started the fight, there are some reports that it was over rival neighborhoods outside Portage.

An employee turned the lights on and kicked out all the patrons. Police believe there were well over 100 people inside the bar at the time.

Once in the parking lot, the department said the fight continued in what they described as an “active running gun battle.” Later, crime scene technicians would find about 30 spent shell casings from weapons ranging from handguns to rifles scattered all over the parking lot.

Police were sent to the bar around 2:17 Saturday morning. While they were on their way, they saw several vehicles speeding from the bar, some with their headlights off.

Officers were met with about 80 people still fighting in the parking lot. Though outnumbered, the department said the officers worked to break up the fights.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds, two of which were transported by the Portage Fire Department to the hospital. The other victim was taken to the hospital by a friend.

No one is in custody as of the time of this report. The department said this is, in part, due to the lack of cooperation from people on the scene. Police were continuing to interview people Saturday in hopes to filing charges.

The department tells the community they do not tolerate this kind of incident and will use all possible resources, actions and remedies to make that happen.