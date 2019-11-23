Noblesville parks adds a food truck and a Zamboni for ice rink season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - One of Noblesville's holiday traditions is now open for the season. The Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza officially opened Saturday morning.

It's the third year and the parks department says they've made things even bigger and better.

They added a pretzel food truck, Celtic Pretzels, and a Zamboni. They say the Zamboni will make their jobs a lot easier this year.

"This rink was just big enough where we couldn't really maintain it by hand as well as we needed to so we added a Zamboni this year and it is a smaller version than what you would normally see in a hockey arena, but it's going to allow us to keep a really nice sheet of ice for when we need to cut the ice to get some of the humps out that the skates make," Parks director Brandon Bennett said.

It's $12 to skate for the entire day so people are able to leave and come back if they want to. It's open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.