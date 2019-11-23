× Slick road conditions possible Saturday night

It’s been a cold and wet start to the weekend. Rain, sleet and snow have worked across central Indiana and the wet weather has mostly clearly the state. However, the evening will still be damp. Areas of patchy light rain or a wintry mix will linger into the evening hours.

The main focus for tonight will now be the chance for slick road conditions. Plenty of moisture now coats the ground and as temperatures fall below freezing, we could see that turn to ice. Untreated roads could leave hazardous travelling conditions. Take it extra slow if you have to be out driving tonight or early tomorrow morning. Areas of particular concern will be bridges and overpasses, that cool more quickly. Stay tuned for updates to the extended forecast that will be posted here this evening. A late Autumn storm could cause tricky travel conditions before the holiday.