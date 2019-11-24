3-car collision on Indy’s west side sends 3 people to hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three people are hospitalized after a three-car collision on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to Wayne Township Fire Department, the accident occurred at Crawfordsville Road and Waterfront W Drive at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department says three vehicles were involved in the crash, including at least one of the victim’s becoming entrapped within a vehicle because of the damage sustained from the collision. Firefighters extracted all victims from the accident, and three people were hospitalized.

Wayne Township Fire Department says one person’s injuries were serious, while the other two injured people had non-life-threatening injuries.