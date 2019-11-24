A great start to the week before several chances for rain move in

After a wet and dreary start to the weekend, we’re finishing off the weekend with nice, calm conditions. Although temperatures have are cool, they’re not that far off from the average of 48° for this time of year, in Indianapolis. Cool temperatures are now just normal for this time of year. We’re dry and calm the rest of this evening. Monday will be the best day of the week. It will breezy with sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the low and mid 50s.

Tricky weather conditions could impact your holiday travel plans. If you’re traveling early in the week, a storm brewing out west will bring heavy snow stretching from Idaho to Colorado. This swings east and combines with moisture lifted by the subtropical jet stream that will bring rain to central Indiana by Tuesday afternoon. We will stay on the warm side of this system, and likely see all rain as it moves out early Wednesday. However, we are looking at several chances for rain that continue after the holiday. We’ll bring you more updates on that timeline this evening.