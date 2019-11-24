Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ready to make run for President

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, less than three months before voters begin to cast ballots. John Locher/AP

NEW YORK, New York – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a late entry into the presidential race, a move that could upend the Democratic nominating contest this spring.

Bloomberg’s decision comes just about three months before voters start to cast ballots for a possible nominee to go up against current President Donald Trump next fall.

Bloomberg had been actively preparing to launch a presidential bid for some time, and in recent weeks had filed to appear on ballots in several states, raising speculation that he would indeed join the race. His advisers have said he plans to skip the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, and will instead focus on the delegate-rich states on Super Tuesday.

