House fire Saturday night claims lives of 3 pets

SPEEDWAY, Ind. –The Speedway Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night in the 5100 block of West 32nd Saturday night just about 9:30pm.

Upon arrival, they discovered smoke showing from the single story residence but were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

However, in their ensuing investigation, they found 3 deceased pets in the residence.

No one else was reported injured from the fire which remains under investigation.