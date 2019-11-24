Improving temperatures, more sunshine this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a slick start to the day, temperatures are beginning to rise above the freezing mark at 8:30 AM. The sunshine and rising temperatures will help the isolated slick spots on roads within the next hour. We will have an overall improvement with the forecast this Sunday with seasonal weather late in the afternoon. Highs today are going to reach into the mid to upper 40s, which is much near the normal high for late November!

The area will stay dry tonight and early in the holiday week. Southerly wind flow will help temperatures gradually rise within the next few days and climb above average! Monday’s weather outlook is dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs are going to bump up into the mid-50s.

The Weather Authority is watching a strengthening storm system that will travel over the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Those two days are big traveling days for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Indiana is on the “warmer” side of the system, which will bring highs winds, rain and potentially some thunderstorms! Temperatures will even peak into the upper 50s early Wednesday morning before dropping after the passage of the cold front. Right now, there should be several dry hours on Thanksgiving Day before showers move in that night. Highs will drop back into the lower 40s. Stay tuned for more holiday travel updates on FOX59!