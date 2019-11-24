IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about Speaker Brian Bosma's announcement that he won't seek re-election in 2020? What are the potential ramifications at the Statehouse? And how will this week's 'red for ed' rally impact policy and politics in the year ahead?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from the Statehouse, and a recap of last week's impeachment hearings.

In the video below, Importantville's Adam Wren discusses this past week's Democratic debate, and the latest polling numbers from Iowa, where South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) has taken the lead in several recent polls.

