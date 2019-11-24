One dead in fatal Marion shooting early Sunday morning

Posted 11:17 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 24, 2019

MARION, Ind. –One person is dead following a early Sunday morning shooting.

Marion Deputy Police Chief Stephen Dorsey reported that officers were called to the 4000 block of Wildoner Drive on a report of a possible shooting just after 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found two individuals shot, one who was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital.

His condition is has not been released.

No other details have been released in this ongoing investigation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.