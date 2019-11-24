× Prepare for icy conditions on roads Sunday morning!

The weather is quiet this Sunday morning, but slick road conditions have formed overnight as air temperatures have dropped near freezing! The moisture from the rain and wintry precipitation on Saturday is refreezing on untreated surfaces due to the chilly temperatures. At 6:55 AM, temperatures around central Indiana in the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s. We are getting reports of icy patches on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The slick conditions will not improve until temperatures begin to rise into the mid to upper 30s during the late morning hours. Use caution if you plan to travel this Sunday morning! Also, prepare for heavy frost on vehicles if you parked your cars outside overnight.