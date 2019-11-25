Athlete becomes motivational speaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derick Grant! Motivational speaker, basketball coach and author. At the age of 7, he starting playing basketball after attending a Harlem Globetrotters game. He went on to sink the first 4 point shot with the organization as a player in 2010 and 7 years ago he was on FOX59 promoting the globetrotters Indianapolis event. Today he's back to answer questions about how his life has changed, his new book and some Wednesday wisdom.

If you would like to order Derick's new devotional again it is titled Results: An Athlete's Devotional.

For more info about Derick Grant or to learn more about his book, click the links below.

http://www.derickgrantbasketball.com/