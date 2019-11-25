× Best of the week…winter storm brewing out west!

Sunshine will continue, as we open up a new workweek (albeit a short week). By the way, today will be the best of the week, in the terms of sunshine, mildness, and dryness! This is our last Monday of the month and a great one indeed! Expect a bright sunrise and a steady southwest breeze through the day. This will help to boost our temperatures into the middle 50’s and no rain expected.

Rain showers move in by Tuesday afternoon, as winds increase from the south, southeast! Although we will be dealing with the cloudy skies and scattered showers, temperatures remain mild under heavier clouds.

As the storm cranks up across the Midwest and western Great Lakes region with a heavy snow band, nearing a foot in spots! Indiana will remain on the milder side of things! Wednesday will start out wet, windy and warm before the cold front passes. Although falling temperatures will create a colder Wednesday afternoon, moisture (either rain or snow) will be shunted by then, creating a dry atmosphere but still quite windy!

Thanksgiving still looks nice…chilly but dry with no rain threatening until well after dark.