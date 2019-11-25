Death investigation underway in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – An investigation is underway after a person died following an altercation in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Noble Street and Franklin Street Monday morning.

Police said Delany “DJ” Drake suffered serious injuries during the incident. A male suspect was seen running from the scene, witnesses told police.

Drake eventually succumbed to injuries suffered in the altercation. Police consider this an isolated incident and are calling this a “death investigation” at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brian Roberts at the Shelbyville Police Department.

