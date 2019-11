× Injuries reported in crash involving semi, ambulance in Blackford County

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. – Injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi truck and an ambulance Monday morning in Blackford County.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at State Road 3 and County Road 300 S around 10 a.m.

The extent of the injuries was unclear. A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene but has since been disregarded.