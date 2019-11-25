Knock off items on your Christmas list by going to Walmart

Posted 10:04 AM, November 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

Walmart wants to make your Holiday shopping just a little easier.  Store Manager Suzzanne Shafer shares some ideas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.