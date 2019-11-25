× Man in critical condition following Monday morning shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Monday morning shooting left a man in critical condition, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Days Inn in the 2100 block of North Post Road around 7:45 a.m. in response to a reported shooting.

Officers located a man who’d been shot and said the shooting happened in an outside stairwell at the hotel. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random. The investigation is ongoing.