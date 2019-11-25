× Report: Colts tight end Eric Ebron to go on IR, miss rest of season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron will reportedly miss the rest of the season.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team plans to place Ebron on injured reserve because he needs procedures on both of his ankles. He played Thursday night against Houston but was listed as questionable on the injury report. He was a non-participant in Monday’s walkthrough and didn’t practice on Tuesday.

Sources: #Colts TE Eric Ebron is headed for Injured Reserve because he needs procedures on both of his ailing ankles. He finishes the season with 31 catches, 375 yards and three TDs while battling through several injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2019

Ebron has 31 catches for 375 and three touchdowns this season after a breakout year in 2018 in which he finished with 13 receiving touchdowns. The Pro Bowl tight end caught 66 passes for 750 yards during that campaign and also added a rushing touchdown.

He’s battled through several injuries this season and struggled with consistency. The Colts signed him last year as a free agent; Ebron spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

It’s the latest injury involving a high-profile player for the Colts. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned after missing three games with a calf injury while running back Marlon Mack suffered a hand injury that required surgery.