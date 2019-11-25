Surveillance video shows 2 men break into Indy charter school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for a pair of thieves caught on camera breaking into a local charter school.

The burglary took place early Monday morning at Sense Charter School, not far from Fountain Square on Indy’s near south side.

The suspects got into the school using a door that leads to the cafeteria. Once inside, they spent several minutes looking for things to steal.

Video shows one of the suspects walking with a drink in hand while wearing a black jacket. The other man wore a hoodie and covered his face with a bandanna while breaking into the school around 4 a.m.

“They checked several doors. A lot of the classrooms were locked, but one was open. They went in and took a walkie-talkie and the radio base for that,” said Alan Botsford, the dean of students at Sense Charter School.

A few moments later, you see the hooded suspect carrying the stolen handheld radio. The pair then headed down another hallway, showing the back of a very distinctive U-S-A jacket.

“They seem pretty casual. They weren’t running around or anything. They were just taking their time to see what they could take it seems like,” said Botsford.

Botsford says with education budgets already being tight, the crime is definitely frustrating.

“I think it’s sad. It’s a school. There’s not a lot to take here. It’s hard enough to get stuff for teachers to teach, and when someone comes in and takes things, it really hurts,” said Botsford.

During the break-in, cameras showed one of the crooks pick up a Target basket with some cleaning supplies. Video from the cafeteria shows the men trying to steal a computer before calling it quits.

“At one point, they messed around with the computer we log kids into breakfast and lunch. They tried to remove it but weren’t able to,” said Botsford.

Botsford just hopes someone recognizes the men or the unusual U-S-A jacket and teaches the pair about criminal justice.

“It would be fantastic if someone recognizes them, and let police know who they are, because again, it’s sad they would come into a school trying to help kids learn. It’s sad someone would violate the school’s safety,” said Botsford.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).