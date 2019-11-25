Where’s the Outrage?: FOP Pres. Rick Snyder & Rev. Charles Harrison talk Indy violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Violence in Indianapolis is raising concern throughout the community, but some leaders are taking it a step farther.

Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder and Reverend Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are issuing a challenge on Twitter and in the community through their campaign, Where's the Outrage?

TUNE IN: Discussing surging number of murders, non fatal shootings and overall violence in Indy @Fox59 | Talking with @FanchonStinger and @charlesharriso5 at 5:40 PM and asking #WheresTheOutrage pic.twitter.com/vWN2T9v9Fg — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) November 25, 2019

They joined FOX59's Fanchon Stinger on the red couch to talk about what's behind the high homicide numbers. They say there are issues no one is talking about.

Snyder and Charles say the following three areas need more attention and change: