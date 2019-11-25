Where’s the Outrage?: FOP Pres. Rick Snyder & Rev. Charles Harrison talk Indy violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Violence in Indianapolis is raising concern throughout the community, but some leaders are taking it a step farther.
Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder and Reverend Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are issuing a challenge on Twitter and in the community through their campaign, Where's the Outrage?
They joined FOX59's Fanchon Stinger on the red couch to talk about what's behind the high homicide numbers. They say there are issues no one is talking about.
Snyder and Charles say the following three areas need more attention and change:
- State mandate on overcrowding
- Low or no bonds -- Violent, repeat offenders being released on low or no bond without a review of prior violent offenses
- Partnerships with faith based organizations