Winterlights at Newfields is back and brighter than ever with over 1.5 million lights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Winterlights is making a name for itself as an official holiday tradition in central Indiana as it returns for the third year.

Guests will be dazzled by dozens of displays and over 1.5 million lights while exploring The Garden at Newfields.

The Landscape of Light returns to the lawn in front of the Lilly House, where 300,000 lights dance to Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” Visitors can then explore the rooms of the Lilly House, which are decorated with handmade origami birds, ornaments, lanterns, paperchains, and more.

Other popular displays, like the 50-foot-tall tree of toys and the Ice Cave, are also back.

The Wintermarket is open for hot chocolate and apple cider—with spiked options available—as well as soups, sandwiches, and sweets.

Winterlights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night in all weather and holidays until January 5, 2020. You can purchase your tickets here. Save $5 if you plan ahead and buy them before December 3.

The Garden, The Café and IMA Galleries at Newfields will close at 4 p.m. daily throughout the duration of Winterlights.