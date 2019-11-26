× Another mild day before rain and strong gusts move in!

A great start this morning with sunshine and mild weather expected at sunrise! Although clouds will increase through the day, rain should hold off until 5:00pm or later. This will allow for plenty of dry hours, while temperatures return to the middle to upper 50’s. For late November, this is pretty solid, mild weather.

Tonight, the pattern will take a turn downward! After sunset, rain becomes steady, as winds begin to intensify! A cold front approaches overnight, a few storms will be possible along that front, as winds increase from the southwest at 25-35 mph. Rainfall will likely range between .25″ to .75″ across the central part of the state before ending.

Wednesday brings many hours of strong wind gusts! Although the rain will end early, winds will continue through the day with gusts up to 55 mph. This will create difficulty in driving interstates, especially near and around semi trucks. Use caution! Some sporadic power outages will be possible too! Winds will settle down by the evening and bring a return to cooler conditions for Thanksgiving…