Christmas lights turn Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge into winter wonderland

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge got a Christmas makeover!

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” kicked off Monday at Skylift Park. Visitors will experience the “best views in Gatlinburg” as they walk through a winter wonderland filled with holiday decorations.

The SkyBridge has been transformed into a tunnel of lights. The bridge opened in May; it’s 140 feet above the ground with glass panels giving you the view right below your feet.

You’ll also be able to warm up next to a fire pit while sipping hot chocolate or cider.

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” runs until Jan. 31. Through Sunday, Dec. 15, you can save $4 on tickets purchased at SkyLift Park by bringing a new toy to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.