Court docs: Man charged after firing shots at Uber driver's car to 'intimidate' passengers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man faces charges after police say he fired shots at an Uber driver’s car over the weekend.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver told police the shots were fired at her car on Tapp Road near the Adams Street roundabout. She had four passengers in her car at the time and drove to the Bloomington Police Department to report the incident.

The passengers told police they were involved in an altercation with a man outside Night Moves on South Walnut Street. After the altercation, the passengers got into the Uber car and left. Shortly after that, shots were fired from a car that was following them. One of the bullets struck the back bumper, leaving a small hole, police said.

Police believe Antwain L. Edmonson, 35, fired the shots in order to frighten the passengers involved in the confrontation, according to court documents.

Not long after the shooting, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu matching the Uber driver’s description of the car that followed her. Edmondson and two other people were inside; police found a gun inside a bag in the back seat.

The woman driving the Malibu said Edmondson told her to follow the Uber driver’s car “so that he could intimidate them,” according to court documents. Edmondson then fired shots from the passenger’s side, according to the woman’s account.

Edmondson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.