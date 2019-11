Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The deadline for open enrollment is approaching and many of you may be wondering, what's the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare advantage plans. In our money matters segment this week, Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk more about this topic. Mike, tell us more about these plans and whether or not they ultimately provide a strong value?

