DPW: Holiday trash, recycling pickup on sliding schedule for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is reminding residents of Marion County that the Thanksgiving holiday will change the schedule of trash, recycling and leaf collection.

DPW says that pickup will operate on a slide schedule for all curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service as well as leaf collection after the Thanksgiving Day holiday this Thursday, November 28.

Slide Schedule:

Curbside recycling, residential, heavy trash and leaf collection will slide one day forward after Thanksgiving Day. Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, November 29. Residents with normal Friday pickup will have service on Saturday, November 30. All curbside pickup schedules will return to normal on Monday, December 2.

Leaf Collection:

Now through December 6, DPW will collect bagged leaves in its annual leaf collection initiative. DPW will remove up to 40 bags per household each week on regular trash pickup days. Bagged leaves should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on trash collection days.

Visit indy.gov for more information on trash collection.

Use the RequestIndy portal online or the mobile app on your smartphone to report any trash and city-related issues or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) at 317- 327-4622.