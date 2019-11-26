East side neighbors pick up teachers’ bar tabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A group of east side neighbors are buying out the bar and ordering a round of drinks for teachers.

The gesture comes after the owner of Coaches Tavern caught backlash following remarks he made on social media. He suggested that teachers who are lobbying for higher pay shouldn't spend money at bars following the "Red for Ed" rally. His words sparked an outrage of negative Yelp reviews that forced the website to shut down comments about the bar.

In response, these east siders want to show support and welcome teachers around the state for a drink at Black Acre Brewing company. Jenna Baker came up with the idea, and immediately her other neighbors started jumping in to help.

“Teachers definitely need a morale boost," said Tyler Sheller, who is paying for part of the tabs. "Not only for their own sake, but the lives that they touch every day.”

If you are a teacher looking for a drink, the group will pay on December 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will pay for every teacher's first beer as long as they bring a school ID or badge that shows they are an educator.