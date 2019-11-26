× Gov. Holcomb denies report saying state interfered in Amazon worker’s death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is fighting back against accusations that he interfered in the death investigation of an Amazon employee.

An investigative report from Reveal News claims he helped shift blame away from Amazon in order to help lure the company’s new headquarters, HQ2, to Indianapolis.

The report says an inspector with the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) found Amazon responsible for the 2017 death of Phillip Terry. Terry was crushed by a forklift at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Plainfield.

The report claims that when Amazon was informed of the investigators’ report, a state official with IOSHA talked to the company about how to shift the blame to Terry. It says the inspector faced additional pressure from the labor secretary, who allegedly indicated he leave it alone or resign.

Reveal says the IOSHA inspector said Gov. Holcomb was at the meeting with the labor secretary and didn’t want to upset the company they were trying to bring here.

Holcomb says that meeting never took place, and called the reporting “irresponsible” and “deliberately misleading.” His full statement: