IMPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Indianapolis hotels

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives are searching for suspects after armed robberies were reported at two hotels within about an hour early Tuesday morning.

The first robbery was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in the 9100 block of Keystone Crossing. The overnight desk clerk told police he had been robbed at gunpoint by three young males.

According to an IMPD incident report, the clerk told officers three males “fully covered and one armed with a long gun entered the business and demanded money.”

The robbers ran off with hotel cash and the clerk’s wallet. Hotel security personnel later found the hotel’s cash drawer a few blocks down the road, just off Keystone Crossing.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police received another robbery call from the Courtyard by Marriott just off West 71st Street near I-465. The desk clerk at the hotel told police three males in their late teens to early twenties came into the hotel lobby wearing bandannas over their faces.

“One of the subjects was holding a rifle,” a police report said.

The same report said the three robbers ran away with $400 in hotel cash. They also grabbed the clerk’s iPhone and smashed it on the ground.

No injuries were reported at either location.

“Our staff and management are aware of an incident that occurred very early this morning in the hotel,” a statement from Hyatt Place Management said. “Local police were contacted and they responded promptly. No guests or employees were injured in this incident. As this is something the authorities are investigating, we have no additional comments other than to direct you to the local police for more information.”

IMPD officials did not say whether the same three individuals robbed both hotels. A department spokesperson said detectives are actively searching for suspects in the two robberies and said officers could not comment further on the ongoing investigation.