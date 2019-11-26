× Kokomo mayor-elect names longtime city officer as next police chief

KOKOMO, Ind. – Mayor-elect Tyler Moore announced the appointment of Capt. Doug Stout as the next Chief of Police under his administration. Capt. Stout began as a patrolman in 2000 with KPD.

Moore said Stout was selected from 12 other candidates for the job, mostly from within the department. He said significant community input, meeting with Moore’s Advisory Committee and speaking with members inside and outside the criminal justice system led to this decision to name Stout the next chief.

“His record on the force, his involvement and expertise and even experience within the department through his 19 plus years of service kind of stood out, then obviously his reputation within the department as well,” Moore said.

Capt. Stout said the department needs more officers, bringing the department to where it should be following past annexation.

“Since then our area has become bigger while our department has become smaller in number,” Capt. Stout said.

Moore and Stout both back the Ten Point Coalition model, which was adopted for the first time in Kokomo this year.

“The success of the program has proven that the police departments need to be involved with that action to make it as successful as possible,” Stout said.

Moore sent out a news release November 25 about Stout’s experience:

Stout joined KPD in 2000 as a patrolman and carried out additional duties as a member of the SWAT team, Head Field Training Officer and member of the Bomb Squad Unit. From 2008 to 2011 he served as a public information officer and a Detective, where he investigated all types of serious crimes and conducted undercover operations.

In 2011 Stout was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division Forensic Computer Section where he investigated crimes involving computers and other electronic devices. It was during this assignment that in 2016

Stout was awarded the United States Attorney Award from the US Department of Justice for his contribution to a federal child pornography investigation; was named the American Legion Post 6 Regional Law Enforcement of the Year for 2014; and in 2012 was selected by the FBI to work as a Task Force Officer in the Bureau’s Street Crimes Unit.

Stout was promoted to his current rank of Captain in 2016, and from that time to the present has been responsible for and supervised the daily 24-hour operation of all 3 shifts of the Patrol Division and Special Crimes Unit and the 46 employees assigned to both divisions.

“I am eager to sit down with Captain Stout to begin addressing the public safety concerns raised by the Kokomo community during my campaign,” said Moore. “First on our agenda, I will ask Doug to develop detailed recommendations on how we can improve KPD’s efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness, all with the objective of keeping our community safe. Fortunately for Doug and for Kokomo, he will be working with a remarkable group of talented and dedicated KPD officers and staff.”

Captain Stout issued the following statement: “I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Mayor-elect Tyler Moore as Chief of Police of the Kokomo Police

Department. I look forward to building a department and team that supports Mayor-elect Moore’s vision of a safe Kokomo where people want to live, work and worship. I am committed to developing a department that is well-staffed, well trained and transparent.”