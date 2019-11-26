× Kokomo officers recognized for going above and beyond

KOKOMO, Ind. — Four officers and a K9 are being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On November 12, a 79-year-old man slipped down an icy, snow-covered embankment and into a creek. Police believe he was stuck in the freezing cold creek for up to an hour.

K-9 Officer Ryan Shuey and his partner Danny, Sgt. Travis Williams, Officer Greg Smith, and Officer Richie Sears tracked the man to the creek. The officers braved the cold waters to help remove him from the water in the sub-freezing temperatures.

Little did they know the man was on the verge of hypothermia.

“We were just told by the doctors a little bit ago if he had not been found within one minute, he would’ve been gone,” the victim’s daughter, Sara Campbell said.

On Tuesday, the officers were presented the Life Saving Medal for an act performed in the line of duty that, through disregard of personal safety or prompt and alert action, results in the saving of a life.

It turns out, the man was a retired Kokomo Police Department officer. The officers said it reinforced why they do what they do on a daily basis.

“It is very nice to be able to do something very special for someone who served this community and retired from this profession,” Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout said.