× Noblesville special ed director assigned to new role after offensive post

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools announced Tuesday that Mark Booth will no longer serve as the district’s director of special education after he shared a meme on social media that was found to be offensive to special education.

The district denounced the post and formally disciplined Booth prior to communicating that he will not return to the special education director role. Booth will shift from the leadership role to one focused on analytical compliance for the district.

Booth has been Noblesville’s special education director since 2004, championing several innovative and award-winning special education practices, including placement of special education students in general education classrooms, strategies to better meet state academic standards, a successful work-study program and leadership in unified athletics.

The district will begin the recruiting process for Booth’s replacement immediately, and a new director will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, assistant special education director Erin Rood will serve as interim special education director.

Noblesville Schools released the following statement regarding the matter:

We recently became aware of a “meme” our special education director shared online that insulted President Trump, referencing special needs in a disappointing attempt at humor. The post was unacceptable and clearly exhibited a serious lack of judgment. Superintendent Niedermeyer has personally addressed the situation with a formal disciplinary action and will also be closely monitoring activity going forward. Noblesville Schools is wholeheartedly committed to creating and maintaining a culture of respect and inclusion for all students and staff, and has a long history of building strong relationships and inclusive opportunities for our students with special needs.

Booth issued the following statement: